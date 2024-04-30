Field & Main Bank Sells 1,090 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.85. 1,726,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,928. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 57.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

