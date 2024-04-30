Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 795 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.61 on Tuesday, reaching $464.23. 2,177,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,459,129. The company has a market capitalization of $420.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.33.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

