GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after buying an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,823,000 after buying an additional 619,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,484,000 after buying an additional 266,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,229,000 after buying an additional 62,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Barclays raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $300.63 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $329.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 130.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

