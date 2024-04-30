Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,573 shares of company stock worth $89,548,241. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie increased their price target on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.26. 515,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,434. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $604.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

