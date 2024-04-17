Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $228.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.31. The company has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.52.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

