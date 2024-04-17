Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on CLWT
Institutional Trading of Euro Tech
Euro Tech Stock Performance
Shares of Euro Tech stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.82.
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Euro Tech
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Are We in a Bull Market? 4 Factors that Determine a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.