Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Free Report ) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Euro Tech stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.82.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

