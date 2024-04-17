United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $666.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $640.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.89. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $438.59 and a 52 week high of $704.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

