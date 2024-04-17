Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 756,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the March 15th total of 845,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.12. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $263.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 81.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 139,854 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at about $6,060,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

