Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,765 shares during the period. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF comprises 4.1% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRDM. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS FRDM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.44. 54,119 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $790.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Profile

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

