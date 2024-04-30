Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the quarter. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $277,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $399,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the period.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PSTP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.21. 14,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,084. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Profile

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

