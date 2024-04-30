Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 1,753 Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 1.00% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBWP. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,833,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 15,946 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,187,000.

KBWP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.75. 22,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,121. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.12. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $78.65 and a 12 month high of $107.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4781 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

