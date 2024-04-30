Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 543 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Pool by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Pool stock traded down $7.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $362.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.43 and a 200 day moving average of $374.24. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

