Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

NYSE APH traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,574,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,313. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.77 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.19.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

