Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 133,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 39,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,215,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at $167,215,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $238,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $3,987,644 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NSSC stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.71. 323,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,089. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $46.26.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Imperial Capital downgraded Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

