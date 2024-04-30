First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises 1.8% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.96. 1,142,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,221. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.