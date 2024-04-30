Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Auxano Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,605,000 after acquiring an additional 248,936 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,206,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,186,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,944,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.35. 123,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,637. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $89.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.56.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

