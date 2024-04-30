Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.350-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.9 billion. Dana also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.35-0.85 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.43.

Dana Trading Down 1.5 %

Dana stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.43. 2,248,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,834. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Dana had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also

