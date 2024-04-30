Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.300-10.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.4 billion-$16.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.5 billion. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.30-10.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.00.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.58. 1,496,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,804. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.70.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.