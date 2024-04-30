Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 1.4% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PPA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.23. 123,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,410. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.74. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $77.17 and a 1-year high of $102.42.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

