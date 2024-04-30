Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,071 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 17.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 76.5% during the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 215,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,365,000 after purchasing an additional 93,517 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $152.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.67 and its 200 day moving average is $138.36. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

