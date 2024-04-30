Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,041,000 after buying an additional 1,012,034 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,567,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,623,000 after acquiring an additional 282,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,073,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,847,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,292,000 after purchasing an additional 173,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.88. 1,444,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,114. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.52. The company has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

