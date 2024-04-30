STP 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.98 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 30th. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. STP has a market cap of $101.17 million and $4.98 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010875 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,951.06 or 0.99816813 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012332 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012352 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003733 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05663988 USD and is down -4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $5,320,938.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

