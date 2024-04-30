Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 49 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 460,759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95,723 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,280,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3,539.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $55,370,000 after acquiring an additional 221,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.07. 962,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,125. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $189.54 and a one year high of $279.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.