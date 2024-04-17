eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,200 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 318,100 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 358,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of EFTR stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.52.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.69). On average, research analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 512.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 737,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 170,387 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 123,998 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; and Zotatifin, a small molecule inhibitor of eukaryotic initiation factor 4A (eIF4E), which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors, as well as completed Phase 2a open-label expansion cohort in combination with fulvestrant and abemaciclib to treat patients with ER+ breast cancer.

