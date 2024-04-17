Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,756 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $50,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93. The stock has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

