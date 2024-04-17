China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in March

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,318,900 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 4,706,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,322.2 days.
China Vanke Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CHVKF opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. China Vanke has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.
About China Vanke
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Vanke
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.