China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in March

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,318,900 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 4,706,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,322.2 days.

China Vanke Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHVKF opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. China Vanke has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

Get China Vanke alerts:

About China Vanke

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.