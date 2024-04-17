Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,900 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 712,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Credit Saison Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CSASF opened at C$15.80 on Wednesday. Credit Saison has a 12 month low of C$15.80 and a 12 month high of C$15.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.27.
About Credit Saison
