Cullen Investment Group LTD. Takes $86,000 Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,475,000 after purchasing an additional 190,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 117,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,405,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $9.85.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 106,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $747,231.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,827,614 shares in the company, valued at $61,705,021.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at $235,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,220,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,512. 11.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

