British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.50

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.00), with a volume of 130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($1.01).

British Smaller Companies VCT Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.56. The company has a market capitalization of £211.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 0.01.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

