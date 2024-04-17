Fintel (LON:FNTL) Sets New 52-Week High at $291.00

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 291 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 281 ($3.50), with a volume of 176028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.55).

Fintel Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 264.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 240.90. The firm has a market cap of £291.82 million, a PE ratio of 4,014.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fintel Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.10. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

About Fintel

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

