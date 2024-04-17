Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 18437801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.22.

Coro Energy Company Profile

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

