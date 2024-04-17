Avior Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 257.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,166 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,901,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,486,000 after buying an additional 131,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after buying an additional 111,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,400,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 81,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 759,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 335,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

