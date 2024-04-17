Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Antofagasta Price Performance

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 2,265 ($28.20) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280 ($15.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,336 ($29.08). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,915.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,648.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,323.88, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($23.96) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.30) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.14) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,619.38 ($20.16).

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

