Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Announces Dividend of GBX 16.20

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.20) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Vesuvius Price Performance

Shares of LON:VSVS opened at GBX 477.32 ($5.94) on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of GBX 378.60 ($4.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 504.68 ($6.28). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 484.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 458.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,072.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.40) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($5.98) to GBX 580 ($7.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vesuvius

In other Vesuvius news, insider Patrick André sold 66,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.03), for a total value of £320,330.56 ($398,768.28). In related news, insider Mark Collis bought 8,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.03) per share, with a total value of £39,823.52 ($49,574.90). Also, insider Patrick André sold 66,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.03), for a total value of £320,330.56 ($398,768.28). Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Vesuvius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.