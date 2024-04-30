CF Industries (CF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect CF Industries to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CF Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CF opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.