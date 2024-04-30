Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

