OGE Energy (OGE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect OGE Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.65. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $38.04.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

