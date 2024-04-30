CGI Group (GIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.97 per share for the quarter.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.81 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.60 billion.

CGI Group Price Performance

