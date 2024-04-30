CGI Group (GIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.97 per share for the quarter.
CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.81 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.60 billion.
CGI Group Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CGI Group
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.