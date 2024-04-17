STV Group plc (LON:STVG) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.40 Per Share

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

STV Group Stock Performance

Shares of STV Group stock opened at GBX 239.65 ($2.98) on Wednesday. STV Group has a one year low of GBX 175 ($2.18) and a one year high of GBX 256.45 ($3.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £111.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,570.56 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 214.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 198.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

