The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Raises Dividend to GBX 20.80 Per Share

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.80 ($0.26) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $17.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 2,018 ($25.12) on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 1,652.50 ($20.57) and a one year high of GBX 2,094 ($26.07). The company has a market cap of £5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,281.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,937.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,863.81.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,036 ($25.35), for a total transaction of £38,052.84 ($47,370.65). Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

