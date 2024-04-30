Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) PT Raised to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLB. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

CLB stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $794.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.40.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1,178.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

