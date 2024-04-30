Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $71.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $78.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BYD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boyd Gaming from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $53.95 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $5,037,869.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at $98,046,658.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $4,005,847.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,795,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,168,740.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 582,910 shares of company stock worth $37,299,461 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,442,000 after acquiring an additional 167,849 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,121 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,638,000 after purchasing an additional 628,512 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.5% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,868,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 885.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,657,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

