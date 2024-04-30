Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,261,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $3,713,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

