StockNews.com Downgrades Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Melius reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.41.

Shares of BA stock opened at $173.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.92 and a 200-day moving average of $206.50. The stock has a market cap of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

