Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
Zovio has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.
Zovio Company Profile
