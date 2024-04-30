StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE:BTX opened at $1.83 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 4.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.
About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.