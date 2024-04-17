Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Declares Dividend of $0.57

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.5707 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.55.
Absa Group Trading Up 0.8 %
AGRPY stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. Absa Group has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50.
About Absa Group
