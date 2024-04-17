Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) to Issue GBX 1.67 Dividend

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Kier Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of KIE stock opened at GBX 127.21 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £567.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,393.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.82. Kier Group has a one year low of GBX 70.60 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 147.40 ($1.83). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 132.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.61) target price on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Kier Group Company Profile



Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

