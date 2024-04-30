Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Cut to C$16.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.89.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTL

Mullen Group Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE:MTL opened at C$13.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.20.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$498.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.3498623 EPS for the current year.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.