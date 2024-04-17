American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of AMS opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 million, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

